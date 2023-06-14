American actor Laura Dern is remembering her late costar Treat Williams, who died in a motorbike accident on Monday at the age of 71. On Tuesday, The Oscar winner paid tribute to Williams with a photo from their 1985 film, Smooth Talk on Instagram. She also shared a photo of Williams dressed as a character from one of his previous projects. She wrote, "Brilliant Treat. You loved art and acting and living and loving your incredible family immeasurably." Treat Williams, Renowned Star of Hair and Everwood, Dies In Tragic Motorcycle Accident.

She continued "Thank you for all the characters and profound creative inspiration you gave us all. "From the depths of hard-hitting film to the most extraordinary musical theatre experiences." Dern added, "And thank you for the gift of an honest, consistent, inspired and continual friendship along our paths in this life." The actors co-starred in Smooth Talk, a 1985 romantic thriller based on Joyce Carol Oates' short story Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been? The film follows Connie Wyatt (Dern), a 15-year-old girl, as she becomes dangerously involved with an older stranger named Arnold Friend, played by Williams. Treat Williams, Best Known for Roles in Hair and Everwood, Dies at 71 in Vermont Motorcycle Crash.

Check Out Laura Dern's Instagram Post:

Barry McPherson, Williams' 15-year agent, confirmed the actor's death to PEOPLE on Monday. Williams was driving his motorcycle near his Vermont home when he was hit by a car on Monday around 5 p.m. on Route 30 near Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont, according to Fire Chief Jacob Gribble, as per People. Several celebrities, including Marilu Henner, who worked with Williams in the Broadway productions of Over Here and Grease, have paid tribute to him since his death.