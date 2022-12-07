The reality competition series Legendary has been scrapped after three seasons at HBO Max. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the television show was set in the New York ballroom scene and followed many houses of fashion dancers as they competed in balls and fashion shows to become "legendary." Jeffrey Wright Birthday Special: 5 Best Roles of The Batman Star.

The celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion were all part of the cast, along with MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ. Season 1 debuted in 2020, followed by Season 2 in 2021, and Season 3 in May of this year. The news broke in just one day after 'FBoy Island,' another fan-favourite unscripted project at the streamer, was cancelled, as Variety exclusively reported. Jim Stewart Dies at 92: American Producer Was Also a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member.

The finale of 'Legendary,' like 'FBoy Island,' alluded to a bigger narrative on the long-term effects of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Along with a full slate of unscripted programming from all of Discovery's brands, CEO David Zaslav also brought a ruthless mentality of cost-cutting. With further cancellations imminent and layoffs already completed, HBO Max's unscripted division redundancies became an east target after Zaslav stated a goal to find $3 billion in synergy savings over the next three years. David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams worked as executive producers on 'Legendary,' which was produced by Scout Productions. Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg served as the show's showrunners.

