Hollywood actor, Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming film with director Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, is now postponed to 2023. According to Variety, written by Eric Roth and adapted from the best-selling novel Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, the film had been originally slated for 2023 by Apple. Did Leonardo DiCaprio Praise Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2022? Twitterati Casts Doubt on Actress’ Claims for This Reason!

However, discussions between the filmmaker and the studio over bumping up the film's release to 2022 occurred after Will Smith's actions at the Oscars earlier this year changed Apple's release strategy for its Smith-starring slavery drama Emancipation. Urvashi Rautela Claims Leonardo DiCaprio Complimented Her at 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The Inception actor wrapped up shooting for the film in 2021 and the makers are still not ready to release their much-anticipated film in the year 2022.

As per Variety, the makers. are currently eyeing to premiere the film at the Cannes film festival 2023. Meanwhile, Leonardo was last seen in the thriller 'Don't Look Up' which streamed on Netflix. The film gathered positive feedback from the netizens and also starred Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill in prominent roles.

Scorsese, on the other hand, last directed a crime thriller film The Irishman which starred Robert De Niro in the lead role. Killers of the Flower Moon marks the Oscar-winning actor's fifth collaboration with Scorsese after Gangs of New York, Aviation, The Audition and The Wolf of Wall Street.

