Tokyo [Japan], April 7 (ANI): Love seems to be in the air and on the streets of Tokyo. Kim Kardashian and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton sparked buzz after an Instagram reel showed Hamilton driving a red Ferrari F40 with Kardashian by his side.

On April 6, Hamilton posted this reel on his Instagram handle, confirming his relationship with Kim.

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The two are seen on a high-speed drive in the video, which showed him whipping around in his Ferrari F40 at the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo, Japan, as per PEOPLE.

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"HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III," Hamilton wrote in the caption of the Reel, which was set to the song "Victory Lap" by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax and Fred Again.

At the end of the video, Kardashian can be seen in the passenger's seat wearing a white turtleneck top. When the camera approached her in the car, the mother of four said, "That's insane," after her joy ride with Hamilton.

On March 25, a source told PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were vacationing together in Tokyo, joined by three of her younger children--Saint, Chicago, and Psalm--whom she shares, along with daughter North, with ex-husband Kanye West. (ANI)

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