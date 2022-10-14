Los Angeles, Oct 14 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Liam Neeson is in negotiations to star in Paramount Pictures upcoming reboot of "Naked Gun".

According to entertainment website Variety, Akiva Schaffer is directing the modern take on the '80s slapstick movie from a screenplay he co-wrote with his “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are producing the project via their Fuzzy Door banner.

Neeson had teased the remake earlier this year at the People (The TV Show). He had revealed that McFarlane and Paramount want him to resurrect the “Naked Gun” films.

The original "Naked Gun” trilogy featured Leslie Nielsen as Franklin “Frank” Drebin, a good-hearted and gullible detective at the center of a police procedural parody.

The 1988 movie “The Naked Gun: From the Files of a Police Squad” was a critical and commercial success. It was followed by two sequels -- 1991's “The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear” and 1994's “Naked Gun 33?: The Final Insult”. The first two films were directed by David Zucker, while Peter Segal helmed the third movie. PTI

