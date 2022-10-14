IN10 Media Network’s flagship channel, EPIC, is elated to announce the launch of season 4 of its legacy show – Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan. After three successful seasons, the channel is once again embarking on a culinary journey to bring forth the enriching stories of royal gharanas. Through the intimate interaction with the royals and their private kitchens, the audience will experience the royal taste and narrative. EPIC Partners With DistroTV; Channel's Popular Shows Now Available to International Audience.

In the 5-part series, the viewers will get an in-depth view into the world of royalty and their stories from the four corners of the country while highlighting the intricate details and the magnum opus behind the different flavours that have been passed down generations.

The new season will also showcase how the younger generations of royal lineage are preserving their history and carrying forward the legacy. Keeping true to its style, the show will take its viewers through an amazing journey of anecdotes, folktales, architecture, art, history, and landscape that delves into the unique customs and traditions of the various provinces.

Watch Promo Video:

On the new season Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network said, “Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan has created a niche for itself in the genre as it intertwines the history and culinary culture of our nation. We at EPIC are very proud of the show as it cuts across barriers and appeals to audiences globally.” Epic On Partners With NGO Save the Children for 2-Day Film Fest During #DaanUtsav.

He added, “At IN10 Media Network, we continue to create content that is “soch se aage” and as Indian content leaves its mark globally, we hope to contribute and be part of it. “ The latest season of Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan is powered by Daawat Basmati.

The show that underlines how the different dishes reached the royal kitchen and which part of history, culture & traditions influenced and tied the royal cuisines together will air on 14 Oct at 8:30 pm on EPIC and its YouTube channel.

