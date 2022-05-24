Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bollywood newbee Ananya Pandey is working on a bunch of projects since her Bollywood Debut. The 23-year-old star can't get over Nevada, since her 'Liger' shoot days.

On Tuesday, Ananya took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from her 'Liger' shoot days from Nevada, she captioned the pictures,"never getting over Nevada throwback to the best time shooting for Liger".

Reacting to the post Ananya's bff Suhana Khan wrote, "Love it', Ananya's aunt Deanne Pandey wrote, "Yummy" in the comment section.

Ananya made her big acting debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019.

Talking about Ananya's upcoming projects, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Also, she currently has Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline. (ANI)

