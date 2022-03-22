Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Pop icons Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo among others are all set to make a special appearance at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

According to People magazine, the award show has unveiled a star-studded lineup of celebrities expected to make an appearance.

The list of special appearances includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar and more.

These stars will join an already star-studded list of performers including Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, host LL Cool J, Maneskin and Jennifer Lopez, who is the recipient of this year's Icon Award.

As per People magazine, the 'Marry Me star' will be honoured with the annual prize, which recognizes "her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force," according to a press release.

The award show, hosted by LL Cool J will take place on Tuesday in Los Angeles. (ANI)

