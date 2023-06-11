Washington [US], June 11 (ANI): Rapper Lil Wayne admitted he can't remember his songs due to memory loss.

According to Page six, the New Orleans-born rapper revealed in a new interview that he has no idea which of his songs were included in which of his famous albums.

"That's how much I don't know," Wayne admitted before offering a possible explanation for why his mind fails to recall important facts.

He said, "I don't know 'Tha Carter III,' 'Tha Carter II,' 'Tha Carter One' from 'Tha Carter IV', And that's just my God's truth. You could lie, you could ask me about such and such song, I wouldn't even know what we talking about."Wayne went on to say that his projects have no significance to him at all because he doesn't remember them.

The 'Lollipop' rapper claims his memory loss is so severe that he can't remember when his albums were released.

"I work every day, bro -- every single day. I also consider it to be the curse part of the gift and the curse.", the rapper further said.

Wayne explained that the trade-off for having a bad memory is that he has an amazing mind that allows him to create such successful hits in the first place.

"I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s-t," he explained to Rolling Stone.

Despite his difficulties, Wayne told that he has no intention of slowing down, as per Page Six.Lil clarified, "The motivation isn't to show them that I'm still that dude, which I am. I want to show them why I'm still that dude. That's the motivation because I want rappers of the new generation to hopefully gain something from it while remaining true to themselves."

Wayne is said to have a history of health problems, including a long battle with epilepsy. (ANI)

