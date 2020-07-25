Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): 'Riverdale' actor Lili Reinhart recently spoke about her struggle with anxiety amid the coronavirus pandemic during an Instagram Live session.

According to E! News, the 23-year-old actor was seen discussing her mental health with the best-selling author Sylvester McNutt III.

"I'll have a very simple task to do, but you know, I don't want to do it. Say, going to the post office. Like, I really don't want to drive to the post office. It gives me anxiety because I don't want to have to leave my dog. I don't want to have to deal with going out in public," E! News quoted her as saying.

"I don't want to do the mask thing. I would, but like I don't want to put myself in a stressful environment. And I get myself hyped up about very dumb things. And I do that all the time. I remind myself, 'Why the hell are you stressing yourself out about going to the damn post office?" she added.

The 23-year-old actor has been fighting anxiety for years and during the interactive session, she recalled getting panic attacks back in school time.

"Every day, in my eighth-grade year, I would cry in the morning. I would pretend to be sick to my mom. I did not want to go to school. I did everything in my power to not go to school. I hated it. It caused me so much anxiety," Lili said.

She further shared how it was difficult for her parents to understand why she hated going to school.

"It became a routine, where every morning I was like, 'Well, here it is again. And it kind of took towards the end of my eighth-grade year to really, like, change my mindset to where I would wake up and be like, 'OK, let's get through another day," she said.

Reinhart further shared that she has been getting therapy for her mental illness online and has been reading self-help books. (ANI)

