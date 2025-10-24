Los Angeles [US], October 24 (ANI): Actor Lindsey Normington will be seen making a special appearance in the third season of 'Elsbeth'.

The hit series has also added Jaime Pressly and Andrew Rannells as Season 3 guest stars, as per Deadline.

Based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) is the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's well-heeled murderers, utilising her unique perspective. Wendell Pierce also stars as Captain Charles Wallace (C. W.) Wagner.

Normington will appear in Episode 307 as Alaia Jade, a soulful pop star who purchases a convent with plans to transform it into a recording studio.

Pressly will appear in Episode 309 as Tiff Giles, who was once a top model but now works as a bartender at a dive in Pennsylvania. When her old roommate from the "model house" where they began their careers invites Tiff to a reunion and photo shoot, Tiff returns to New York for the first time seeking closure... and revenge.

Rannells will appear in Episode 310 as Harris, a former dancer who sits on the board of a prominent New York ballet company. When the company abandons its traditional Nutcracker for a childless, avant-garde version -- thus denying Harris's daughter the starring role she's dreamed of -- Harris leaps into action.

CBS Studios produces Elsbeth and is executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King, showrunner Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff, and Gail Barringer. The Kings co-created the series. (ANI)

