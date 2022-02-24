Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Lizzo, who was gunning for the role of Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid', has said she had a "good" audition.

The 'Good as Hell' singer had posted videos of herself singing in full costume and makeup on social media, tagging Disney to get the filmmakers' attention, though the part ultimately went to Melissa McCarthy. Speaking to Variety, this week, Lizzo told what her interpretation of the character would have looked like.

She said, "Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and I didn't get it. But you know, I'm fine as hell. That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a thot, shaking ass."

Lizzo, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, added that she chatted with McCarthy while at the LA taping of Adele's 'One Night Only' concert, "She was like, 'Hi, I'm Melissa.' And I was like, 'Hi, I'm Melissa. And I also auditioned for Ursula.' And she was like, 'Well, why the hell did I get the part?' which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say."

"And then I was like, 'Girl because my audition was terrible.' And I say that as Tyler Perry walks by. And I was like, ruined my chances there. And then she goes, 'This is my daughter Vivian.' And I'm like, 'Get out of here because my name is Melissa Viviane.' We were looking at each other like, 'What the hell is going on?'" she continued.

Lizzo further added to Variety that she stands by her Ursula audition. "My audition wasn't terrible. Sometimes I like to make jokes. My audition was good. You can ask Disney. I don't want to talk too much about it. The singing was great. I'll just say that," clarified Lizzo.

As per People magazine, helmed by Rob Marshall, the upcoming 'Little Mermaid' stars singer Halle Bailey as Ariel, plus Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle. (ANI)

