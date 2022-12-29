Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. And the 'Nikamma' actor's latest post is proof.

Taking to Instagram, Shamita dropped pictures featuring her sister from their London diaries.

In the picture, Shetty's sisters were seen donning their winter outfits.

From getting clicked on the dinner table to a selfie, the sister duo looked stunning. They amped up their fashion game.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Sisters ... means you always have back up."

After Shamita shared the pictures, Shilpa commented, "Mine".

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "This type of bonding is so beautiful. You will never get to see this today between sisters. Thank you shilpa and shamita for setting good examples for others to follow."

Talking about Shilpa work front, she was seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The film aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)

