The Great Indian Laughter Challenge winner and well-known comedian Sunil Pal has opened up about making his debut in a crime thriller with the show Crime World. He also talked about how he prepared for his role in Crime World. Sunil said: "When I was offered the show, I was initially confused as to what I would have to do. The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh Mighty Impressed with Comedian Sidharth Sagar After His ‘Funveer Singh’ Act.

So, I binged on crime dramas for inspiration to get into the skin of a ruthless killer. Not only that, I also chased mosquitoes at night and killed them! I'm a bloody comedian and I put my best foot forward to turn into a bloody 'khooni' (killer)." The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Jayvijay Sachan Mimics Shah Rukh Khan and His Hilarious Impression Leaves Kajol in Splits (Watch Video).

"I am extremely excited for Crime World. I'm jumping from one C to another, that is comedy world to Crime World. I share a unique connection with the letter 'C', which includes comedy, my native Chandrapur district, cinema, characters, and now 'Crime World'. I want to continue this bond with the letter 'C' and explore my creativity."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2022 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).