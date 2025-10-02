Washington DC [US], October 2 (ANI): Actor and comedian Blake Anderson shared the reason for his exit from 'Love Is Blind' season 9, E! News reported.

'Love Is Blind' is a reality television franchise on Netflix created by Chris Coelen.

Despite forming connections with contestants Anna Yuan and Megan Walerius, the accountant abruptly walked off season nine of the Netflix show without getting engaged--or even saying goodbye in the pods.

Now, Blake is sharing why he thought leaving was the "right thing" to do, E! News reported.

"Touching on that condensed timeline, you go into it and you're skeptical," he said, adding, "But you start going on these dates, and you're having fun, you're forming these connections, and you get optimistic. You start thinking, 'OK, maybe, maybe this can work for me.'"

However, he soon realised he wasn't going to be getting down on one knee for any of the women.

"Sometimes I am practical to a fault," he explained, "and this case was no exception. You had that timeline in the back of your mind, and the days start ticking by, and I realised a proposal is probably not in the cards for me," E! News reported.

Blake revealed that the Love Is Blind crew had encouraged participants to leave if they didn't have strong connections.

"It was communicated, as I think it should be, throughout the experiment, if you're not working towards an engagement, you probably shouldn't be there," he said. "So, I truly thought I was doing the right thing. I thought in the moment, 'Hey, the best thing for you to do is to remove yourself from this experiment,'" E! News reported.

He shared, "I didn't feel like I was close to a proposal with any of my connections."

Blake stands by his choice to leave; he does have some regrets about how he departed so suddenly, with his castmates having unanswered questions.

"In hindsight, I didn't play out the next steps, and when I learned the next day about how everything went down, I certainly felt like, yes, that was more clumsy than it could have been," he admitted. "So, looking back, would I have changed that? Maybe. But I think ultimately I made the right decision for me," E! News reported. (ANI)

