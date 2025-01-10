Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and late star Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor are all set to come up with a light-hearted drama 'Loveyapa'.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Loveyapa' is scheduled to be released on February 7.

Also Read | 'Logon Ne Humko Dhakka Maarke...': Shah Rukh Khan's Ajmer Sharif Visit Led to Police Lathi Charge on Crowds, Reveals Celebrity Security Consultant Yusuf Ibrahim (Watch Video).

On Friday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer which is packed with comedy, drama and love. The trailer showcased the story of a young couple whose lives are exposed to each other after they exchange their mobile phones.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEpQuTAoH1F/?hl=en

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Admits Being Nervous About 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' Re-Release, Shares How His Sons Critiqued His Guitar Skills (Watch Video).

Recently, Aamir shared his initial reaction to the film after watching the rough cut.

"I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi," Khan told ANI.

.The 'Ghajni' actor also expressed his fan love for late actor Sridevi and found her similarities in the performance of her daughter Khushi Kapoor.

"I am a very big fan of Sridevi. I always wanted to work with her. She was a brilliant artist. She always kept her talent latent when the camera was off. As soon as the camera starts rolling, she starts showing her true talent. She used to exude an energy which I found to be similar to Khushi Kapoor's performance," he added.

Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda are also a part of the movie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)