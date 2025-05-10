Washington [US], May 10 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' star Luke Newton has taken his relationship with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti to Instagram, sharing a romantic photo of the couple.

The post, which includes a snap of Newton giving Roumelioti a loving kiss on the cheek, has caught the fans' attention on social media.

Newton and Roumelioti first confirmed their relationship in June 2024, after being spotted together in London.

Since then, they have been out and about in the city, attending high-profile events like the BOSS One Premiere Party hosted by David Beckham, as per E! News.

As a rising star, Newton has been open about the challenges of dealing with sudden fame.

As per E! News, in an earlier interview, he shared his struggles with feeling overwhelmed, but credits his co-star Nicola Coughlan for being a great example of how to handle fame with grace.

Interestingly, Newton seems to have taken a page out of Coughlan's handbook when it comes to relationships.

Like Coughlan, who casually posted her boyfriend Jake Dunn on Instagram, Newton has now shared Roumelioti on his social media.

Roumelioti is a professional dancer and model who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Born in Greece, she has been passionate about dance from a young age and has performed in various productions, including 'Peter Pan' and 'Dancing On Ice'. (ANI)

