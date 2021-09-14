Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Indian-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's thriller feature "Old" is set to have a theatrical release in the country on Friday.

The film, billed as a surreal supernatural drama, will release on Indian screens in English and Hindi.

Also Read | Just 7 Quirky Outfits of Ranveer Singh That Could Have Set Eyeballs Rolling on The Met Gala Red Carpet!.

The movie features Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps and Ken Leung.

The Universal Pictures film revolves around a family that heads for a tropical vacation on a beach that they discover online.

Also Read | Pavitra Rishta 2: Streaming Date, Cast, Trailer, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know About Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande's Digital Show!.

"Soon, they realise that they are getting rapidly older which is causing them to reduce their entire life in a glimpse and there's no way for them to escape this mysterious beach," a release by the makers read.

"Old" is based on the graphic novel "Sandcastle" by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

It also stars Kathleen Chalfant, Alexa Swinton, Nolan River, Kylie Begley, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)