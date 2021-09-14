It's a tradition to make Ranveer Singh trend on a Met Gala day. It is just an unsaid rule. He is close to what we will get in terms of being a celeb who would strange outfits. For an industry that prides itself on being so polished and posh at all events, Ranveer has often been an aberration. He will turn up at a film event wearing a skirt or a onesie or have capes protruding out of weird places from his outfit. He gets criticised, applauded and praised for being truly bold. What many don't realise is that it isn't just the outfits that stun you but the extreme confidence with which Ranveer pulls them off. He will wear absurd stuff but make them look quirky and cool. So it is only natural for him to trend on Met Gala this year too. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Buy a Lavish Bungalow in Alibaug – Reports

To sweeten it further, we collated a few outfits of Ranveer Singh which are just Met Gala perfect, In fact, we think they missed out on a few gems.

Ranveer as a condom

Ranveer in a cleavage

Ranveer Singh as fire

#MetGala is just another normal weekday for Ranveer Singh .. *Someone give this man his invitation already* pic.twitter.com/PlkpwLx8RE — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) September 14, 2021

Ranveer Singh in a black bodysuit

Ranveer as Mario

Ranveer in skirt

Ranveer Singh as a lot of rockstars

We may have missed a few of Ranveer's outfits. Feel free to let us know.

