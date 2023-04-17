Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is in India for a business trip, has been meeting several renowned dignitaries from across the nation.

On Monday, Tim Cook met Bollywood's "Dhak Dhak" girl Madhuri Dixit. And guess what? The duo bonded over the popular Maharashtrian street food snack Vada Pav. If you can't believe it, then check out Madhuri's latest tweet.

Taking to the microblogging site, Madhuri shared a priceless picture with Tim Cook. In the picture, the two are seen sharing smiles as they gorge on vada pav.

"Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav," Madhuri captioned the post.

The picture is proof of the fact that Madhuri and Tim Cook had a fun time eating vada pav together at Mumbai's popular food outlet Swati Snacks.

Tim Cook even thanked Madhuri for introducing him to vada pav.

"Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav -- it was delicious," he wrote.

If reports are to be believed, Tim Cook also met billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani at his residence, Antilla. Also present at the meeting were Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, and Isha Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Retail.

Tim Cook arrived in India to launch the company's first retail stores here. The Apple BKC store in Mumbai opened its doors for a private event on Monday and will start functioning for the public from Tuesday.

Excited about the launch, Tim Cook tweeted, "Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."

The company's second outlet in India will be inaugurated on Thursday at a premier Saket mall in Delhi. (ANI)

