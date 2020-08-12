Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday treated her fans with a refreshing selfie with her pet dog and proved that she is a true-blue dog lover.

"You and I," wrote the 'Kalank' actor as she shared a heartwarming selfie with her pet dog. In the picture, Madhuri looks refreshing as she embraces a vibrant smile while she poses along with the dog by wrapping her arms around him. The pet dog also reciprocates the love as he calmly looks into the camera, while the 'Devdas' actor captures the moment.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 41 thousand likes within the first 37 minutes of being posted.

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been keeping her fans posted on her activities by sharing pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, the 'Gulaab Gang' star joined the legion of celebrities taking the 2020 challenge which was introduced by American actress Reese Witherspoon. The actor shared a quirky collage featuring her different moods in the first nine months of the year. (ANI)

