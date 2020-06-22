Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Reminiscing the fond memories associated with her 1990 romantic-drama 'Dil,' the evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit on Monday shared throwback pictures from the film as the movie clocked 30 years on the horizon of Indian cinema.

The 53-year-old star put out a post on Instagram that featured pictures capturing the memories attached with the film co-starring Aamir Khan. In the post, the 'Kalank' star shared pictures in which the two actors are seen having ice-cream, on the other hand, the two stars are seen striking romantic poses while sitting next to each other in the other captures, that are clicked amid the shooting of the film.

Along with sharing the pictures, the 'Gulaab Gang' star noted that she received her first Filmfare award because of the film and thanked the entire team's hard work and the audience for their love. She also shared a picture with Sunny Deol with their awards in hand.

"#30YearsOfDil Working with Aamir Khan was so much fun! I remember how Indra Kumar gave us an earful every day for joking around & playing tricks on the sets. Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well and I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories. (along with Smiling Face with Halo emoji)," Dixit noted alongside the post.

Also featuring Anupam Kher and the late actor Saeed Jaffrey, the 1990 film 'Dil' also marked the directorial debut of Indra Kumar, who would go on to direct films such as 'Beta', 'Raja', 'Ishq', along with the 'Dhamaal" series' and the 'Masti' series. (ANI)

