Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram marked their 23rd wedding anniversary on Monday.

To make Madhuri feel special, Shriram took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for her.

"'Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.' -Aristotle. Happy 23rd Anniversary to my beautiful wife aka my heart, my soul, and my life! Every year my love for you keeps growing as we continue together on this wonderful journey of life. I am so grateful for you and the life that we have built together. Here's to many more years of love, happiness, and adventures. I love you so much babe! #Anniversary #WeddingAnniversary #Soulmates #BestFriends #23YearsOfTogetherness," Shriram wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, Shriram took a stroll down memory lane and dropped an adorable picture with Madhuri. In the image, the couple is seen flashing smiles as they hold each other's hands.

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri is being lauded for her role in 'Maja Ma'.

Happy about the response that the movie has been receiving, Madhuri said, "Maja Ma proves that the era of boxing people and characters is over. Pallavi's sexual orientation is just one of the many facets of her identity. She is much more than that - a brilliant dancer, a doting mother, a friend and above all, a human being who can inspire others around her. The storyline depicts a journey of evolution and Pallavi's character showcases that journey with a myriad of emotions and feelings - ranging from confusion, fear, to acceptance and courage to accept one's own true identity. This movie is about love, family and acceptance, but all of it is said without being preachy. In a way, Maja Ma encourages people to not be judgmental and embrace others for who they are."

Madhuri played a homosexual character in 'Maja Ma'. (ANI)

