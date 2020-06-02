Entertainment News | Madhuri Dixit Wishes 'Kalank' Co-star Sonakshi Sinha on Her Birthday

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit on Tuesday extended adorable birthday wish filled with "loads of love" to her good friend and co-star Sonakshi Sinha on her special day.

The two had shared screen space last year, for Abhishek Verman's romantic-drama 'Kalank.' Sinha also appeared as a guest on a dance reality show, that was judged by Dixit.

Also Read | Mani Ratnam Birthday: From Rajinikanth, Mammootty to Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya – Popular Stars Who Worked With the Director Only Once, but Left Us Asking for More!.

On Sinha's 33rd birthday, the 'Devdas' actor took to Twitter to share a boomerang and wrote: "Sending you my best wishes on your birthday @sonakshisinha. Remember this day from #DanceDeewane? It was fun catching up with you."

"Keep shining & spreading the wonderful energy you bring along everywhere you go. Big hug & loads of love. Happy birthday!," she added.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Special: Embarking on a Rollercoaster Fashion Adventure of Chicness, Risque and Spectacular Every Day, a Meticulous Fashion Arsenal Happens!.

In the shared boomerang, the duo was seen on the sets of the dance reality show and doing a dance step.

Earlier in the day, Sinha received scores of birthday from stars including Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra, and father Shatrughan Sinha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)