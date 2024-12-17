Washington [US], December 17 (ANI): Madonna has fans buzzing with excitement as she teases the arrival of new music, set for release in 2025.

In a recent Instagram post shared on December 16, the 'Queen of Pop' shared a video montage that showed her hard at work in the studio with long-time collaborator Stuart Price, known for his work on her 2005 album 'Confessions on a Dance Floor'.

Also Read | 'I Paid To Pee in My Pants' at Bryan Adams Concert: Diabetic Sheldon Aranjo Calls Out Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Over Inadequate Washroom Facilities in Viral Post.

The clip features Madonna and Price dancing, writing, and vibing together in the studio, while her boyfriend Akeem Morris, manager Guy Oseary, and twin daughters Stella and Estere join the creative process.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDpfxnmS0_G/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=44d32ae4-0435-4b8d-88b7-17722fde478c

Also Read | Newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala Pays Banjara-Themed Tribute to Her Backpacking Days in Archival Sabyasachi Lehenga (View Pics).

Captioning the video, Madonna, 66, expressed how deeply fulfilling the experience has been. "Working on new music with Stuart Price these past few months has been medicine for my SOUL," she wrote, adding, "Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don't need to ask anyone for their permission.. I'm so excited to share it with you."

Madonna then posed a question to her followers: "Who wants to hear new music in 2025!" accompanied by festive emojis, signalling her enthusiasm about the upcoming project.

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments, with many praising the announcement.

One fan wrote, "A reunion of greatness! This is the best "Holiday" gift ever! "

Another follower shared their joy about Madonna's collaboration with Price, calling it "a dream come true" and adding, "Finally something to look forward to in 2025!"

A third fan wrote, "Christmas is coming."

This isn't the first time Madonna has hinted at new music this year.

Back in September 2023, she shared a video from the studio with Price, captioning it, "London Calling... Back in the Stu with Stuart Price.!"

Madonna's last album, Madame X, was released in 2019. Following that, she embarked on her 'Celebration Tour' in October 2023, performing across North America, the UK, and Europe.

The tour culminated in a record-breaking performance in May 2024 at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, where Madonna performed for 1.6 million fans, making it the largest concert for a solo artist in history, as per People magazine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)