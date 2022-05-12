Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): A first love occupies a special place in people's hearts. Seems like Aamir Khan's character from his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also has fond memories attached to the first love that he can't forget ever.

On Thursday, a new song 'Main Ki Karaan' from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was unveiled and it is a feast for ears. The song is all about first love.

The track begins with a voiceover by Aamir, where he talks about not recalling the day he was born (obviously), or the first bite of his paratha, or his very first Diwali. But the one thing that he remembers is his first love.

'Main Ki Karaan' is a recollection of Laal Singh Chaddha's first love.

Sonu Nigam has lent the vocals while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. Credit also goes to Pritam for composing the soulful song.

Talking about the song, Sonu said, "When Pritam approached me for the song, he told me how Aamir Khan only wanted me to sing it. I've sung for Aamir before and all those songs were superhits and received so much love from audiences. I believe 'Main Ki Kaaran' is going to be another winner in our journey."

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. It will release on August 11 this year. (ANI)

