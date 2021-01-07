Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of the film 'Rashmi Rocket' unveiled the first look of Supriya Pathak.

Fans have looked forward to Pannu's fitness videos and preparation snippets. RSVP treated the audience to Supriya Pathak's first look from the film on Thursday to commemorate her birthday.

The picture shared on the official social media handles of the film shows the 'Khichdi' star dressed in a black saree, with a smile on her face massaging her onscreen daughter Pannu's head. Both of them are captured candidly while flashing radiant smiles. The caption accompanying the photo reads "Maa ke haath (Mother's hand)= BEST champi ever!"

Pathak plays the role of Rashmi's mother. The mother daughter duo share a good equation as the first look at their picture suggests. Within few minutes of being posted, the picture got viral.

The upcoming sports flick 'Rashmi Rocket' is directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The film, which chronicles the journey of a girl Rashmi from a tiny village to athletic contests, is expected to release sometime this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)