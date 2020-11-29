New Delhi (India), November 29 (ANI): Malaika Arora, on Sunday, shared her happy corner with Arjun Kapoor on Instagram describing how cheerful she feels when the actor is around her.

Arora is currently in Dharamshala with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who has been shooting for his next comedy-thriller 'Bhoot Police' with Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read | Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Shares What Was the Main Brief Given to Him by Father David Dhawan.

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star recently took to Instagram to post a picture with Arjun, captioning it, "Never a dull moment when ur around ....."

The photo captures both the actors sharing a snuggly moment, embracing each other in a warm hug as they smile away.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shares a Pic With Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘Never a Dull Moment When You Are Around’.

Instagram soon went into a meltdown after the picture was posted with users writing adorable comments for the couple.

Kapoor also dropped a comment in reply to his lady and wrote, "I agree..." with a face savouring delicious food emoticon.

Comments followed the Instagram post where the couple's followers could not stop gushing about the image and garnered more than two lakh views within a few minutes of posting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)