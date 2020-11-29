Arjun Kapoor was in Dharmshala shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, with Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez. While Saif was joined by his wife, Kareena Kapoor, on the trip, Arjun's girlfriend, Malaika Arora, also tagged along who happens to be a very good friend of Kareena. Kareena and Malaika's sister Amrita are best friends. Well, this write-up is about Malaika and her declaration of love for Arjun. The couple has not explicitly talked about their relationship to the public, but these pics speak volumes. Bhoot Police: Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Shooting in the Outdoors Post Lockdown.

In the pic, Malaika is giving that cute and romantic side hug to Arjun while he has his hand around his waist. They are laughing at some joke and the photographer was quick enough to click a pic of the moment. Malaika has captioned the pic, "Never a dull moment when ur around." Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: Arjun Kapoor Reveals How Maheep And Sanjay Kapoor Spied On Abhishek And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding.

Check Out Malaika and Arjun's Pic Here:

See Malaika's Pic With Kareena and Taimur

Here's Another Lovely Click of Malaika

Malaika and Arjun were both featured in the Dharmatic show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, for Netflix on separate episodes. While Malaika was seen teaching Seema Khan yoga, while Arjun was seen dishing out precautionary advice against trolling to Maheep Kapoor. We can't wait for the day when Arjun and Malaika will appear on the screen in the same frame together.

