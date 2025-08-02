Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 2 (ANI): Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas has passed away at the age of 51.

According to the Kochi police, the actor was found dead in his hotel room in Chottanikkara.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding his death remains unknown.

Meanwhile, condolences have started pouring in for the late actor, with many expressing shock over the news.

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to social media and paid tributes to Navas. "Tributes to the late film and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the film fraternity during this time of grief," he wrote.

The actor's 'Detective Ujjwalan' co-star, Rony David Raj penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and offered prayers.

Fans also took to the actor's Instagram posts and shared condolences. Among his recent Instagram posts, Kalabhavan Navas dropped a new look and wrote, "The phenomenon has begun."

Born in Kerala, Kalabhavan Navas began his career as a professional mimicry artist. He later debuted as an actor in the 1995 film, 'Chaithanyam.'

Navas was known for his comical roles in films.

Some of his other acting credits include 'Hitler Brothers,' 'Junior Mandrake,' 'Meenakshi Kalyanam,' 'Chandamama,' and 'Thillana Thillana.'

The actor was last seen in Malayalam mystery-comedy film, 'Detective Ujjwalan.'

On the personal front, Kalabhavan Navas is survived by his wife and three children. (ANI)

