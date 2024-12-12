New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 74th birthday today, with fans and celebrities extending their heartfelt wishes.

Marking the special occasion, his fans and members of the Indian film industry took to social media to extend heartfelt greetings to Thalaiva.

Veteran actor Mammootty wished Rajinikanth with a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth, May you continue to inspire millions as you always do in the years to come. Stay Happy and Healthy forever."

He also shared a throwback picture with Rajinikanth.

Veteran actor Mohanlal, too, wished Rajinikanth with a sweet post on X.

"Happy Birthday, dear Rajinikanth Sir! Your journey, both on and off the screen, continues to inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and endless moments of joy. Much love and respect," Mohanlal posted on X.

Rajinikanth garnered a birthday wish from his long-time friend Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan on X wrote, "Happy birthday to my dear friend, superstar @rajinikanth. May you achieve more and more success; be surrounded by good health; be filled with happiness; live long (sic)."

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

His distinctive style, larger-than-life characters, and unparalleled screen presence have endeared him to millions worldwide, solidifying his status as a cultural icon.

In a fitting tribute to the actor on his birthday, a statue of Rajinikanth was unveiled at the "Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple" in Thirumangalam, Madurai, on December 11, ahead of his birthday.

The statue features Rajinikanth in his iconic role from the 1989 film Mappillai, which is fondly remembered by fans for its portrayal of the actor's larger-than-life persona. The statue honours Rajinikanth's immense contributions to Indian cinema and reflects his popularity among audiences.

Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles.

With films spanning a wide range of genres and languages, his journey through the film industry has left an indelible mark.

Fans have continued to celebrate his unparalleled success in cinema, and today, social media platforms are flooded with tributes and well-wishes from all corners of the globe.

Amid his birthday celebrations, Rajinikanth's recent film 'Vettaiyan' remains a hot topic among fans. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, was released in October and garnered widespread attention.

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including actors like Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.In Vettaiyan, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan portrays a character named Sathyadev, and delivers a powerful dialogue, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," in opposition to encounter killings.

The film is not only notable for its star power but also for being Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema.

Anirudh Ravichander, known for his chart-topping compositions, provided the music for Vettaiyan, which has also been met with great anticipation due to its impactful soundtrack. (ANI)

