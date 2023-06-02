Manoj Bajpayee in an interview when asked about the safety of women and children, and the crimes against them, said that "If women are safe, the family will be safe." He added that women are making great contributions to society and have important positions in society. On the work front, his film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai released on ZEE5, which is also based on true events. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Trailer: Lawyer Manoj Bajpayee Fights Minor's Rape Case in This ZEE5 Movie.

