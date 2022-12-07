Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday announced that his upcoming courtroom drama is titled Bandaa. The film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios. Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu Start Shooting for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Untitled Film.

The actor, who took to Instagram to share the title and his first look from the film, said it was an honour to essay the role of a lawyer. "A story of a lawyer who fought for truth & justice against all odds. Presenting #Bandaa story of man who never gave up! An honour to essay this role," Bajpayee wrote. Manoj Bajpayee’s Untitled Courtroom Drama Film Wraps Shooting, Actor Shares Video of Cake-Cutting Ceremony – Watch.

The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki, known for helming episodes of series Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd and Flames. A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, the courtroom drama is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani. Juhi Parekh Mehta is the co-producer.

