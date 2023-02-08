Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family drama 'Gulmohar' unveiled the film's first look poster and release date on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a poster which he captioned, "Family se milane ka vaada kiya tha, toh nibhana bhi padega na? Aa rahi hai Batra Family on 3rd March. Gulmohar only on @disneyplushotstar #GulmoharOnHotstar."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoZew-UP4yf/

Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 3, 2023.

Recently, Manoj took to Instagram and promised his followers to bring together his family to them, which led many fans to think of 'The Family Man Season 3'.

Manoj's announcement about 'Gulmohar' received mixed reactions from fans as they expected an update about 'The Family Man Season 3'.

"Family man socha tha," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Maine family man soocha tha . Ye to bouncer a gaya."

"Lga tha Holi pr Family man S3 Dekhunga," another fan wrote.

The most striking trivia about the movie is that it marks the comeback of legendary actor Sharmila Tagore.

Meanwhile, Manoj was last seen in the song 'Kudi Meri' alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali which gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will also be seen in the power-packed courtroom drama 'Bandaa'.

The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like 'Aspirants', 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd', 'Flames', etc. (ANI)

