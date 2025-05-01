Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks at the WAVES 2025, saying his speech was inspirational and spoke of how India can take its storytelling tradition to the world.

He said many great initiatives have been announced at the Summit.

Prime Minister inaugurated WAVES 2025, India's first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai on Thursday.

The four-day summit, with the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

"Many great initiatives have been mentioned here. PM Narendra Modi spoke really well about how we should connect the world with storytelling and films. He gave an inspirational speech. This is a great initiative taken by him. We are proud as Indians of our government taking such an initiative under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," Bhandarkar said.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC called the 'Waves' platform a "game changer" for the entertainment industry in India. She lauded PM Modi's remarks.

"It will be revolutionary for future generations. It is a game changer not just for the entertainment industry but also for the communication and media industries," Shaina NC said.

WAVES 2025 is seeing participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups.

The summit features 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media. (ANI)

