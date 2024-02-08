Actors Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell will headline A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. As per Deadline, After Yang fame director Kogonada will helm the film from an original script by The Menu scribe Seth Reiss. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is described as an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them. The film will go on floors this spring in California. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' marks a reunion for Farrell and Kogonada. The two previously worked together on the drama After Yang, which premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival. Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Ryan Friedkin will produce the feature, along with Reiss and Youree Henley. Margot Robbie Birthday Special: From Harley Quinn to Tonya Harding, 5 Iconic Roles of the Star That Have Defined Her Career!.

A Big Bold Beautiful marks Margot Robbie's other big project after Barbie, which broke several records at the box office last year. Barbie revolves around the central character, the titular doll Barbie (or, more accurately, the Stereotypical Barbie), embarking on a voyage of self-exploration into the real world. Greta Gerwig directed the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling. The film was recently nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Costume Design, Production Design and Best Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on Shocking Barbie Oscar Nomination Snub, Says ‘There’s No Way to Feel Sad’.

Barbie faced a clash at the box office with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which received 13 nominations at the Oscars, the most for any movie this year.