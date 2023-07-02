We live in the age of Margot Robbie as the actress has quickly cemented herself as one of the most prominent stars working today. Hailing from Australia, she possesses a great amount of screen presence that just makes her really pop whenever on screen. Having an infectious personality coupled with playing characters that constantly become the talk of the town the moment they are seen on screen, Robbie is just too good. Barbie: Margot Robbie Is The Ultimate Dream Doll In All Pink Ensemble (View Pics).

In a career that saw a boom take place in 2013, Robbie’s filmography has constantly delivered some fantastic characters to us. Playing DC’s most iconic stars or playing Tonya Harding, Robbie has constantly elevated the roles she has played. So, to celebrate Margot Robbie’s 33rd birthday, here are five of her most iconic roles that have defined her career.

Naomi Lapaglia (The Wolf of Wall Street)

The Wolf of Wall Street was the film that made Robbie blow up as a star, and her performance as Naomi Lapaglia was definitely a highlight. Playing Jordan Belfort’s wife and acting alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie was able to hold her own and delivered a worthwhile performance that has certainly been a highlight of her career.

Nellie LaRoy (Babylon)

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon packs in a lot, but its Robbie’s performance that makes so much of this film worth it. Playing Nellie LaRoy, Robbie’s performance is an energetic display of chaos that just keeps escalating from scene-to-scene. It’s a perfect encapsulation of what it feels like to be in a high-octane situation and this free-spirited character certainly was a great fit for her.

Queen Elizabeth I (Mary Queen of Scots)

Imagine being in a rivalry with your own sister for the British throne, Mary Queen of Scots is a great display of Robbie’s talents playing the role of Queen Elizabeth I. Starring alongside Saoirse Ronan, she really gets to flex her acting chops on screen showcasing the amazing range she possesses.

Tonya Harding (I, Tonya)

The story of the controversial real-life figure skater Tonya Harding is an interesting one, and Robbie brings that story on-screen with all the grit of reality that was present to it. A really great performance that earned Robbie an Oscar nomination as well, Robbie owns every moment of the film.

Harley Quinn (DCEU)

The DCEU was an inconsistent franchise, but it also gave us Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Playing one of the most iconic characters in comics, this is as perfect as you can get when it comes to casting someone in a role. Bringing a chaotic sense to the role while also bringing that depth that Quinn is known for, Robbie was sensational here. Barbie: Margot Robbie Thought Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Film Would Never Get Made- Here’s Why.

With Barbie hitting theatres this month too, we are sure Robbie is going to deliver another career-defining performance. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

