Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): American TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Martha took to Instagram and shared her health update with fans and followers.

"I'm sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19. I am feeling fine but I am sticking to the rules and isolating," Stewart wrote.

Stewart was supposed to appear at a party she planned to host at The Plaza in New York City for Mario Badescu Skin Care.

Feeling sad about skipping the event, Stewart added, "I'm heartbroken to be missing the celebration of over 50 years of amazing skincare and the launch of 'The Martha Facial' at their NYC flagship - which is a special offer of the facial I've been receiving there for more than forty years! Cheers to what I'm sure will be a fabulous event."

As soon as she revealed her diagnosis, netizens flocked to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery.

"So sorry, feel better," a social media user commented.

"Please Martha just rest. Get well real soon," another one wrote.

In addition to her beauty products, Stewart recently launched The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeart Radio earlier this month, People reported.

While promoting the podcast, she opened up about her years-long friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg during an interview with Insider.

"I said, you know, Snoop, when I go to a party, all people wanna know is how is Snoop Dogg?" Stewart recalled. "And he said, 'You wanna know something, Martha? When I go to a party, everybody wants to know how's Martha.' "

Stewart and Snoop have been friends since he appeared on her self-titled show Martha back in 2008, helping her cook up some mashed potatoes. (ANI)

