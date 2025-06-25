Washington DC [US], June 25 (ANI): Actor Martin Kove has issued a public apology to his 'Cobra Kai' co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim after he bit her arm at a fan convention on Sunday, reported Variety.

The actor said that he deeply regrets his actions and wants to apologise for his actions regarding the incident at the fan convention.

"I deeply regret and apologise for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia (Hannah-Kim), a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn't deserve to be put in this position," Kove said in a statement obtained by Variety from Jaffe & Co. Crisis Management.

The statement further read, "I've always respected her and considered her a highly professional and talented co-worker on 'Cobra Kai'. I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behavior. I regret my actions for which I take full responsibility for what I did, and again I apologise to her and her husband. I'm committed to learning from this and it will never happen again," as quoted by Variety.

In a report from the Puyallup Police Department obtained by Variety on Monday, Hannah-Kim accused Kove of assaulting her at a 'Cobra Kai' appearance at Summer Con in Puyallup, Wash.

According to Variety, in the report, Hannah-Kim told an officer positioned in the VIP section of the event that after tapping Kove on the shoulder to say hello, he abruptly grabbed her arm and bit her "so hard he nearly drew blood."

The report adds that after she screamed in pain, Kove allegedly started kissing her arm where he had bitten her.

According to the Police Department statement, Hannah-Kim alerted her husband, who was present at the convention, to the incident, which led to their confrontation with Kove.

The actor reportedly "exploded on them, saying something to the effect of how dare they confront him," reported Variety.

Hannah-Kim then alerted the reporting officer to the assault. According to the report, Kove told the officer that he was trying to be "funny," adding that they "play fight all the time on the set of 'Cobra Kai.'" Kove was then reportedly told to leave. The report states that Hannah-Kim did not want to press charges, but "wished to have a report filed in case this continues."

'Martin Cove' is best known for his role as John Kreese, the main antagonist of 'The Karate Kid' (1984). Kove reprised the role in 'The Karate Kid Part II' (1986), 'The Karate Kid Part III' (1989), and the television series 'Cobra Kai' (2018-2025). (ANI)

