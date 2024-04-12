Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): In a surprising turn of events at this year's CinemaCon, Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind Marvel Studios, stole the show with some unexpected language and a bold unveiling of the highly anticipated 'Deadpool and Wolverine.'

Traditionally a platform for family-friendly presentations, this year's Disney showcase took a raunchy turn with the introduction of the R-rated film featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Amar Singh Chamkila Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Feige kicked off the presentation with a flurry of expletives, setting the tone for the unconventional event.

The event commenced with Deadpool and Wolverine appearing in costume, discussing rumours surrounding the upcoming Avengers movie.

Also Read | Zero Se Restart: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Announces BTS Story of Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr Starrer; To Release on July 19 (View Pic).

However, the mood quickly shifted when a disruptive cell phone interrupted their banter, leading Wolverine to unleash a string of F-bombs aimed at the audience.

Following the uproar, attendees were treated to nine minutes of spoiler-free footage, meticulously crafted by director Shawn Levy and lead actor Ryan Reynolds.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the scenes, filled with double entendres and cheeky references to Hollywood, drew thunderous laughter from the crowd.

Marvel Studios, known for its family-friendly fare, is taking a bold leap with 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' marking its first foray into R-rated territory and its inaugural project from the recently acquired 20th Century Fox.

Reynolds, in character as Deadpool, proclaimed himself the "Marvel Jesus," further igniting excitement for the upcoming release slated for July 26.

With the studio placing all its bets on this singular project, the anticipation for 'Deadpool and Wolverine' is at an all-time high, promising to deliver a wild ride unlike anything seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)