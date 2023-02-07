Matthew McConaughey is all set to voice late singer-actor Elvis Presley in upcoming Netflix animated series. Eight months after Austin Butler stunned us with his Oscar-nominated Elvis performance, Matthew McConaughey has mastered Elvis Presley's voice. According to E! News Matthew McConaughey will be lending his voice for Agent Elvis, Netflix's forthcoming animated series which will premiere in March this year. "Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible," McConaughey's Elvis says in the teaser, which dropped on February 6. Agent Elvis Teaser: Matthew McConaughey Stars as Elvis Presley in Netflix's Spy-Comedy Series.

"All it takes is someone with a dream. Because when a man dreams, he can change the world." Agent Elvis is the first adult animated project from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it has a lot of support. Agent Elvis, dressed in the late icon's characteristic jumpsuits and his iconic pompadour, must traverse a world of bad people, high-powered weapons, and killer monkeys. Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's wife from 1967 to 1973, is an executive producer of the series.

Known both for his iconic songs which are still considered classic hits and his high-octane performances on-stage, Elvis was given the honorific title of the 'King of Rock and Roll' for his many achievements over a short but influential span of his career. He passed away in 1977.

On January 12, 2023, Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie died at the age of 54. Her death came shortly after she'd been rushed to the hospital, with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson telling Entertainment Tonight that she'd suffered a cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.