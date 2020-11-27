Los Angeles, Nov 27 (PTI) "Friends" alum Matthew Perry has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.
The 51-year-old actor made the revelation during a chat with People magazine.
"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," Perry said.
Perry and 29-year-old Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and spent the 2019 holidays together.
Hurwitz, who is a literary agent, confirmed their relationship earlier this year with a Valentine's Day message, which also referenced to Perry's debut on Instagram a few days earlier.
"Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite," she had posted.
Prior to dating Hurwitz, Perry was in a six-year relationship with Lizzy Caplan before parting ways with her in 2012.
On the work front, Perry and his former co-stars are set to get back together for the long-awaited "Friends" reunion.
He recently revealed that the HBO Max's special of the cult sitcom is being rescheduled to film in March.
