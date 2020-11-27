Indian schools don't have the culture of the prom dance, yet I am oddly extremely excited by the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film, The Prom. Maybe it is the fact the Indian audience has seen so many proms on western films and TV that the concept seems relatable. Or maybe it is ostracisation which the film tries to dismantle that has hit home. Or maybe it is just sheer joy of seeing Meryl Streep on the screen that has left me so eagerly looking forward to the film. Director Ryan Murphy does know how to strike the chords. Meryl Streep Is Rapping in The Prom, Director Ryan Murphy Says 'Fans Are Going to Go Crazy for It'.

The Prom is the film adaptation of a popular Broadway play, where a group of down on their luck actors come to Indiana to help a girl attend prom. "We are from Broadway," flaunts Andrew Rannells when asked about their identity is questioned by a homophobic parent. James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key also star in this musical comedy.

The trailer begins with the school PTA voting against the motion of letting a young lesbian couple attend the prom. The news reaches the star-studded cast and they decide to extend help. Makeovers, transformations, songs, dance, power walks - every inch of the small town of Indiana gets struck by the fabulousness. And there is glitter. Lots of it! The Prom Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s Film Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman Among Others Serves Broadway Musical at Its Best (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer For The Prom Here:

We also get a glimpse at the teenage romance that is the heart of the film. Thankfully, in 2020 there has been close to enough LGBT+ representation on screen, but still Alyssa and Emma's romance in The Prom that seems like what was missing. They are singing and a stroll down a park planted with cheery blossom trees. They are fighting for something. And they are hopeful. And they have help.

The Prom will start streaming from December 11 on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).