Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): Actress Megan Fox has given birth to her fourth child, a baby girl, with her ex-fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

The singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a heartwarming video of himself with his newborn daughter.

"Our little celestial seed," Kelly captioned the post, accompanied by the birthdate "3/27/25."

The black-and-white video shows Kelly gently holding his baby daughter's hand, stroking her fingers.

This is Fox's first child with Kelly, and her fourth overall. She is already a mother to three sons - Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 - whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox and Kelly got engaged in January 2022 but called off their relationship in November, shortly after announcing they were expecting a child.

Despite their split, sources close to the actress have revealed that she is focusing on her children and is grateful for the co-parenting support she receives from Green and his fiancee, Sharna Burgess, as per People magazine.

"Megan trusts her around the boys," a source told People magazine, adding, "She's been so happy about being pregnant. She's in a good place with both Brian and Sharna."

Fox had first announced her pregnancy in November, using lyrics from Kelly's song "last november," which is about their past pregnancy loss. (ANI)

