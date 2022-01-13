Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) Actor Megan Fox has announced her engagement to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox shared the news on Instagram by posting a video of Kelly going down on one knee under a banyan tree at an undisclosed location.

Also Read | Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Announce Split, Actor Says 'The Love Between Us Carries On' - Read Statement.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," Fox wrote in the caption.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other's blood," she added.

Also Read | Patrick Dempsey Birthday: Did The Actor’s Proposal Scene In Sweet Home Alabama Inspire Nick Jonas’ Proposal To Priyanka Chopra?.

As per the 35-year-old actor's post, the couple's engagement happened on January 11.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also took to Instagram and shared a photo of Fox's engagement ring.

"Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," the 31-year-old rapper wrote.

Kelly said the engagement ring includes a diamond and an emerald in honour of their respective birthstones.

"I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he added.

Fox and Kelly met while working on the set of the crime drama "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in March 2020.

Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 until their split in May 2020. The ex-couple share three sons -- Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five.

Machine Gun Kelly is father to 12-year-old daughter Casie from his previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)