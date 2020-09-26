Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): American actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the rapper's latest album release with a night out.

According to People Magazine, the couple was spotted out in Los Angeles Thursday evening (local time) in anticipation of Kelly's album, 'Tickets to my Downfall', dropping at midnight.

The 34-year-old actor donned ripped black jeans, a black leather jacket, cheetah-print heels, and a light pink purse for the occasion, while Kelly went white jeans and a sleeveless button-up covered with colorful graffiti art.

Earlier this week, the rapper appeared on 'The Howard Stern Show' to speak about his album and told the host about his relationship with the 'Transformers' actor, whom he met on the set of their upcoming film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'.

The 30-year-old rapper said, "I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,", whose real name is Colson Baker. That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"

When asked by Stern if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Kelly said, "Yeah, for sure."

Kelly added the only downside to the relationship was the constant media attention, saying, "My house isn't gated, you know? So that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."

As reported by People Magazine, back in May, Kelly and Fox were first linked, when pictures of them spending time together started circulating, prompting the actor's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he and the actor had separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Since then, the couple has been more public with their relationship on social media, with Kelly confirming their romance in an Instagram selfie he posted in July. (ANI)

