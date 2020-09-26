Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film Jersey that is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. It was in mid-December 2019 when the makers started to shoot for the film, but some portions are yet to be shot as the shoot had to be halted owing to coronavirus pandemic. Almost after six months, the team would be resuming the shoot with the film’s lead pair, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, in Chandigarh and Dehradun. Once the shooting of Jersey is wrapped up, Shahid will start prepping for Shashank Khaitan’s action film. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor to Head to Chandigarh by September-End to Shoot the Final Schedule?

A source has revealed to Mirror that almost 30% of the shoot of Jersey is pending and it is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year. The makers who haven’t yet announced the release date of the film are reportedly planning to release Jersey in 2021. Talking about Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming flick, it was recently when the reports were out that Disha Patani has been roped in opposite Shahid Kapoor and that marks their first collaboration together. Disha Patani To Play Shahid Kapoor’s Love Interest In Shashank Khaitan’s Next?

Regarding this project, the source shared, “It’s a contemporary action film that will be shot across several countries. Prep has begun with the team designing some daredevil stunts. Interestingly, even Disha will get a chance to get into action.” The makers haven’t made any official announcement on it yet. Touted to be titled as Yoddha, the film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of next year. Let’s wait for an official word!

