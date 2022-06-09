Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, police officials said on Thursday. Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, an alleged member of the gang arrested by Pune Police, made this revelation during interrogation, they said. Salman Khan and Preity Zinta’s Unseen Dance Video From Karan Johar’s Birthday Party Is a Lovely Treat for Their Fans! – WATCH.

Mumbai Police's crime branch questioned him in Pune on Thursday. Besides, he was also grilled by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Mahakal allegedly told investigators that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came from Jalour in Rajasthan and one of them placed the letter on a bench in Bandra Bandstand area where Salim Khan, noted screenplay writer and Salman's father, was sitting after his morning walk. Salman Khan Receive Death Threat: Lawerence Bishnoi Questioned Over Bollywood Actor’s Threat Letter.

The letter threatened that Salman Khan and his father will meet Moosewala's fate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)