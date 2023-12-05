Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Hollywood actor and producer Michael B Jordan is doing well after crashing his car in Hollywood on Saturday evening, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Creed 3' actor has reportedly crashed his blue Ferrari into another vehicle parked at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive. According to a source close to Jordan, the actor is fine and uninjured following the car accident, and he skipped the Academy Museum Gala on Sunday night out of caution.

Jordan was scheduled to perform at the gala, which is the third annual, star-studded benefit for the cinema museum, whose current exhibits include filmmaker John Waters' and Lourdes Portillo's works, as well as the 1991 film 'Boyz n the Hood'. Christopher Nolan awarded Jordan with this year's Vantage Award, which his sister Jamila accepted on his behalf. He was supposed to walk the red carpet with fellow Hollywood stars Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, no one else was involved in the vehicle crash and there were no injuries reported after the LAPD was at the accident scene late Saturday night. Representatives of the Los Angeles Police Department were not available for comment in the wake of the vehicle crash.

Jordan made his film directorial debut for MGM with 'Creed III,' the third instalment in the Rocky spinoff franchise. In 'Creed III', having retired from boxing as a world champion, Creed is seen focused on his family and elevating the next generation of champion boxers. That includes Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfacing after serving time in prison, and the former friends face off for the fight of their lives, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

