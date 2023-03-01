Video of Michael B Jordan taking a sly dig at his former classmate who once tagged him 'corny' is all over the internet. It so happened that while walking the Creed III red carpet when the host reminded the actor how two of them were classmates in Newark, the latter threw shade at her. “I was the corny kid, right?" replied Jordan. Have a look. Michael B Jordan Cast in Feature Film Adaptation of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, 'John Wick' Director Chad Stahelski to Direct.

Michael B Jordan Teases Former Classmates:

A women who went to school with Michael B. Jordan was interviewing him on the red carpet but Michael remembers when she used to call him “corny” back in school…. Success really is the best revenge 💯 pic.twitter.com/AUFFWP5kBc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 26, 2023

